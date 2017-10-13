Harvest Moon Festival celebrates environment in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- A celebration of the outdoors had to move mostly indoors Friday night because of the rain, but that didn't dampen the spirit of the Harvest Moon Festival.

The festival was held at the Lussier Family Heritage Center in the Capital Springs Recreation Area in Madison. Organizers say it's all about learning about the environment in Dane County. There were plenty of exhibits, including some that had live animals like frogs and a red-tailed hawk.

"We really want them to come and see what's around them. This is their park as much as anyone else's. They can come here and use the center and use our park and enjoy Dane County parks and state parks any time they want," said Clare Carlson with Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area.

The event also serves as a fundraiser to help the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area with educational and outreach programs. This was the festival's 13th year.