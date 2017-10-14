Spectrum users report outages - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Spectrum users report outages

MADISON (WKOW) -- Subscribers to Spectrum TV, Internet and phone services are reporting outages Saturday morning. 

According to the website downdetector.com, Spectrum outages are largely in the Madison, Fitchburg, Waunakee and Stoughton areas.  

