Practice helmets worn to reduce concussion risk

APPLETON (WKOW) -- Another Wisconsin high school football team is hoping what they wear in practice will drastically cut down on head injuries.

Players at Appleton North High School are strapping on protective slips over their normal helmets.

The gear called Guardians adds extra padding for those hard hits during practice.

Rob Salm, the high school's football coach, says so far they've seen fewer concussions this season.

"We've had, I think we've only had, only had one concussion, and that was a hit that didn't involve the Guardians," said Salm. "So we've seen a big reduction, in comparison to last year alone"

Current rules don't allow guardians to be worn during games.

Coaches say they're hoping to see them like them to be allowed on the field in the coming years.