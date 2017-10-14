Teen arrested in Madison stabbing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen arrested in Madison stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say an argument escalated into a stabbing early Saturday morning on the city's southwest side.  

Police tell 27 News, shortly before 2:00 a.m. man and woman were arguing on Muir Field Rd., near Silverton Trail, when another man intervened, initially out of concern.  Then the two men began arguing, and the man who was originally arguing with the woman was stabbed by the other man.

Savion Villareal, 19, was arrested for the stabbing.

Madison Police said the man who was stabbed will survive.  

