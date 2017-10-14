One killed in Iowa County car crash Friday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One killed in Iowa County car crash Friday night

ARENA (WKOW) -- Authorities in Iowa County say a person is dead and another after a car crash that happened on Friday night.

The crash happened on US 14 at Coon Rock Road near Arena.

Authorities say an alleged intoxicated driver was heading eastbound and crossed into the westbound lane hitting a pick up truck head on.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was killed and the other driver was taken to an area hospital and subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

The crash is still under investigation.

