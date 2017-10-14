No umbrellas at Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.

That message comes from UW- Police.

The department's website says both law enforcement and security staff can easily spot prohibited items as guests approach the facility, which allows for issues to be resolved before an individual even reaches screening areas at the entrances. So, you could be sent back to your car even before you reach the gate... in the rain.

Other prohibited items include strollers, banners, flags and inflatables.

Find more information here on Camp Randall's carry-in policy.