No umbrellas at Camp Randall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No umbrellas at Camp Randall

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium. 

That message comes from UW- Police.

The department's website says both law enforcement and security staff can easily spot prohibited items as guests approach the facility, which allows for issues to be resolved before an individual even reaches screening areas at the entrances. So, you could be sent back to your car even before you reach the gate... in the rain.

Other prohibited items include strollers, banners, flags and inflatables. 

Find more information here on Camp Randall's carry-in policy.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • No umbrellas at Camp Randall

    No umbrellas at Camp Randall

    If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.  

    More >>

    If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.  

    More >>

  • Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

  • End Zone -- Week 9

    End Zone -- Week 9

    The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season.  Here are some scores and highlights from around the state. 

    More >>

    The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season.  Here are some scores and highlights from around the state. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.