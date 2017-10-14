Milwaukee County asks for new trial in inmate rape case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee County asks for new trial in inmate rape case

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee County is asking a judge for a new trial in the case of a former prison inmate who was awarded nearly $7 million after alleging she was sexually assaulted while pregnant in jail and forced to give birth while in shackles.

County lawyers tell WITI-TV that the former inmate's ex-boyfriend and father of her child says they made up the rape allegation to get money.

The county says the ex-boyfriend, Ivan Boyd, says he asked a guard at the prison to bring his girlfriend food but no sexual contact occurred between them.

The woman's attorney says Boyd's claims are false. The attorney has asked the judge to throw out the county's appeal, saying the county is re-victimizing the woman.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.