POTUS' lawyers claim courts have no say over his Twitter feed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

POTUS' lawyers claim courts have no say over his Twitter feed

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump say a judge should reject a lawsuit challenging Trump's ability to block his critics from following him on Twitter.

The lawyers filed papers late Friday to try to put an end to a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that makes First Amendment claims. They say Trump's Twitter feed, which has 33 million followers, is not state action.

The lawsuit was filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the president.

Jameel Jaffer, the institute's director, said Trump's lawyers were wrong in their legal analysis. He said in a statement Saturday that the president is not above the law.

The lawsuit claims Trump's decision to block some individuals was a viewpoint-based restriction.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.