Gloomy weather pattern to continue Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Storms are heading our way from the Plains and will be with us all throughout our afternoon.  Some of them could produce heavy rainfall, specifically after 4:00 p.m.  We will have to remain on alert as some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe.  

Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue for at least the first half of the night, wrapping up early Sunday morning.  Tomorrow will start off cloudy, cool, and windy. 

By the afternoon, expect limited sunshine and chilly temps with highs only climbing into the low 50s - a big change for us. 

Sunday night, some areas could even see the first frost of the season.

