Lannon woman remains in hospital after serious crash Wednesday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A woman who was seriously hurt in a Dodge County crash Wednesday afternoon likely will stay in the hospital for a while.

In a news release Saturday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt says Jill Zabler's exact condition isn't known. Schmidt says Zabler, who is 49 and from Lannon, Wisconsin, had life-threatening injuries when she was flown from the crash scene.

The three-car accident happened a little before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11 on Interstate 41, north of State Highway 28 in Theresa Township. The road was closed for almost three hours because of the wreck.

Investigators say Zabler was driving northbound in the left lane when she merged abruptly to try to get to a crossover area -- the kind of turnaround that maintenance trucks and law officers use. She was struck from behind by a northbound pickup and her car was pushed into the southbound lane, where she hit another truck.

The other drivers, Richard Pautz, 61, of Milwaukee, and Brian Romanowich, 43, of Appleton, weren't hurt. Neither they nor Zabler had any passengers.

The crash is still under investigation.