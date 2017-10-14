Tailgating ambulances go head to head at Badger game

Normally, ambulances at tailgates mean there's a serious emergency. At Saturday's Badger game against Purdue, ambulances meant

serious fun at one tailgate.

Purdue and Wisconsin tailgating ambulances went head to head for a joint tailgate in Lot 45 before kickoff. Deeni Taylor, the owner of

The Burly Boilermaker ambulance drove six hours from Indianapolis to watch his Boilermakers play against the Badgers.

Taylor, a Purdue alumni, and his wife bought the used ambulance six years ago in order to create the ultimate tailgating vehicle to take to

Purdue football games.

Some Wisconsin alumni had the same idea: "We all took three, four cars up with all our tailgating equipment and we hated to have to unload it every week. So, we decided we needed to get a vehicle that could keep it all in and store it," Ian Duncan, the owner of Bucky's Rescue Unit said.

Both ambulances are decked out with school memorabilia and TVs. Bucky's Rescue Unit even has a beer tap coming out of the ambulance's

side.

The heavy rain during the tailgate wasn't an issue for the die-hard fans. While Taylor said the rain is "perfect for Purdue," Duncan joked,"What rain?"

You can keep up with The Burly Boilermaker here, and Bucky's Rescue Unit here.