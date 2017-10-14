Culver's sells minority share to Atlanta private equity group

MADISON (WKOW) -- The family that started Culver's restaurants some 30 years ago is selling part of the company to an Atlanta-based private equity firm.

A statement Saturday from Culver's spokesman Paul Pitas says the Culver family will maintain majority ownership of the Prairie du Sac-based company, while individual shareholders will sell a minority of their interests to affiliates of Roark Capital Group.

Terms of the agreement, announced Saturday, are not being disclosed.

Company co-founder and board chairman Craig Culver, who open the first location in 1984 in Sauk City with his wife Lea, said the minority sale will help the company stay privately held while maintaining efficient estate planning for its future interests. "We want to make sure we set up the next generation of the Culver’s family and the entire franchised system for success,” he said in the news release.

Culver's President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Koss says the company will continue to operate as it always has.

The company reportedly had more than $1.3 billion dollars in revenue in 2016.

According to its website, Roark supports consumer and business service companies, specializing in multi-unit retail, restaurant and consumer services businesses.

Its portfolio of companies includes Anytime Fitness, Arby’s, Atkins Nutritionals, Batteries Plus Bulbs, CKE Restaurants (the owner of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s), FOCUS Brands (the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Carvel Ice Cream, Cinnabon, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s), and Jimmy John's as well as Massage Envy and Orangetheory Fitness.

The news release states as part of the agreement, Roark will have representation on Culver’s board of directors. Craig Culver will continue to serve as chairman of the board and Joseph Koss and the management team will remain in their current roles.

There are no plans to sell additional shares.