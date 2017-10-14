1 Women's Hockey Beats Minnesota State, 3-1

Freshman forward Brette Pettet scored the game-winning goal late in the first period to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team past Minnesota State, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.

Senior forward Claudia Kepler put Wisconsin (8-0-0, 2-0-0-0 WCHA) on the board first against Minnesota State (1-4-1 0-2-0-0 WCHA), hammering home a deflected shot from sophomore Presley Norby and tallying her team-high fifth goal of the season.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications