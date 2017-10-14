Men's Hockey Rolls Over Merrimack

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team needed just 39 seconds in the second period to gain a big lead over Merrimack College, defeating the Warriors, 4-1, on Saturday night in Massachusetts.

The Badgers (4-1-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) executed on both ends of the ice to come away with the victory, despite being outshot 42-34.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 41 saves in the win, backstopping the team to his fourth victory between the pipes at Wisconsin.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications