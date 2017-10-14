Men's Hockey Rolls Over Merrimack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
Click on the links below to see the division brackets. Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Division 4 Division 5 Division 6 Division 7More >>
Click on the links below to see the division brackets. Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Division 4 Division 5 Division 6 Division 7More >>
If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.More >>
If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.More >>
The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.More >>
If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>