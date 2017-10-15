Disability Rights Wisconsin celebrates 40 years of empowering pe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Disability Rights Wisconsin celebrates 40 years of empowering people with disabilities

Guests gather at Monona Terrence for the Disability Rights Wisconsin gala. Guests gather at Monona Terrence for the Disability Rights Wisconsin gala.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Hundreds came out to Monona Terrace Saturday night to help celebrate forty years of accomplishments helping people with disabilities live their best life.

The gala was for Disability Rights Wisconsin -- a group that believes everyone deserves the best possible life they can have.

Several people received awards for their work advocating to help improve life for themselves and others with disabilities across the state and their work empowering others.

"We really work in coalition with all sorts of different folks. And that’s why we're doing these awards tonight, to help demonstrate it's not just disability rights alone it's a movement. And we've got folks here that are very young doing this and those that have been here doing this for over forty years," said executive director Daniel Idzikowski.

The event also raised money for the organization and was hosted by WKOW's Greg Jeschke.

