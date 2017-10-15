Survivor of USS Indianapolis sank by Japanese during WWII in Mad - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Survivor of USS Indianapolis sank by Japanese during WWII in Madison Saturday

Robert Witzig is one of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis that was sank in the Indian Ocean. Robert Witzig is one of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis that was sank in the Indian Ocean.

MADISON (WKOW) --- One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis -- that was sank by Japanese during WWII -- was in Madison Saturday at the Navy Operational Support Center to tell his story.

Robert Witzig said he and the crew had just delivered the atomic bombs and were in the Indian Ocean when they were intercepted by the Japanese who fired missiles at the ship.

Witzig said he was asleep and remembers waking up to see the front of the ship completely blown off – then jumping into the ocean before being rescued and taken to an army hospital.

“We had a red cross worker and a nurse. they gave us a blanket and a pillow it was the greatest thing I ever had,” Witzig said.

Witzig said he's lucky because the ship was not only carrying gasoline and paint thinner -- but thousands of pounds of explosives.

It wasn't until this year that portions of the ship were found on the bottom of the ocean by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

