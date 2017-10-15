Habitat for Humanity Dane County celebrates 262nd home dedication.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special dedication took place Saturday in Fitchburg as the Dane County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity celebrated it's 262nd home.

Organizers say statistics show the homes they build help improve the communities by keeping them safer, improving education rates among children, and even getting more people to vote.

The new homeowners the Gutierrez's couldn't be more excited. "I wish I could put my feelings into words. It's really overwhelming that all these people came together so that I could get a house", says Marciela Gutierrez.

This will be the 11th home in the neighborhood Habitat has built.