Habitat for Humanity Dane County celebrates 262nd home dedicatio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Habitat for Humanity Dane County celebrates 262nd home dedication.

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special dedication took place Saturday in Fitchburg as the Dane County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity celebrated it's 262nd home.

Organizers say statistics show the homes they build help improve the communities by keeping them safer, improving education rates among children, and even getting more people to vote.

The new homeowners the Gutierrez's couldn't be more excited. "I wish I could put my feelings into words. It's really overwhelming that all these people came together so that I could get a house", says Marciela Gutierrez.

This will be the 11th home in the neighborhood Habitat has built.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.