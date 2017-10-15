Three rescued, including toddler, from explosion at Racine home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RACINE (WISN) -- Three people, including a three-year-old girl, are safe after a home explosion thanks to their neighbors.  

Vapors from a gas tank somehow caught fire in the basement of a Racine home Saturday afternoon, according to our Milwaukee station WISN 12 News.

The stairway was on fire, so the three people on the second floor had no choice but to escape onto the roof.  Their neighbors saw and grabbed a ladder.  

"I seen them, I know them, I'm friends with them. So I might as well help them out. I'm always there giving a hand," neighbor Chris Becker told WISN.

Firefighters say one person was hurt, but is expected to be okay.  

