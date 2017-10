SANTA ROSA, CA (WKOW) -- A California family who presumed their dog had died in a wildfire got an unexpected reunion.

Jack Weaver says his mother Kathrine was convinced their dog Izzy died as ferocious wildfires destroyed their neighborhood and sent them fleeing for safety without Izzy.

As Weaver and his brother-in-law, Patrick Widen came back to visit the family home and take video of the destruction Izzy emerged from the rubble and came running.

Watch the joyous reunion above.