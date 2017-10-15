Packers help raise money for cancer research with limited edition hat

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Bellin Health and The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and cancer care.

Packers fans can help out by buying a limited edition Vince Lombardi hat from the Packers pro shop. Five dollars from each hat sale will go to The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby says, it's a cause that's important to him. "I lost my grandmother to cancer and have seen it and so many lives...I'm just called everyday to find ways to support this cause and to find way to fight it," said Crosby.

Starting Monday, October 16, fans can also donate to the campaign by texting "Packers" to 50555. The texting campaign runs through October 22. The Packers will match up to $10,000 of the money raised.