Rodgers Suffers Broken Collarbone

Authorities in Iowa County say a person is dead and another after car crash that happened on Friday night.More >>
Officials have confirmed: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered a broken collarbone after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Sunday's game.More >>
Culver's owner says sale will help company stay privately held and maintain efficient estate planning.More >>
Normally, ambulances at tailgates mean there's a serious emergency. At Saturday's Badger game against Purdue, ambulances meant serious fun at one tailgate.More >>
Madison Police say an argument escalated into a stabbing early Saturday morning on the city's southwest side.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
If you're getting ready to go to the Badgers game today, remember - no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
One man is dead after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.More >>
Court records show the man accused of killing his wife and blowing up his Madison home to cover up the crime planned to marry a Russian woman. .More >>
A bill designed to lift Wisconsin's 20-year sulfide mining moratorium continues to move through the state legislature, with the Assembly Committee on Labor holding the second and final public hearing on the legislation Friday.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in connection with a disturbance at a food cart Oct. 8 in downtown Madison.More >>
A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.More >>
If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.More >>
Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incidents that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.More >>
