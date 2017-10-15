Rodgers Suffers Broken Collarbone - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

news alert

Rodgers Suffers Broken Collarbone

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) : The Green Bay Packers confirm quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered a broken collarbone and could miss the rest of the season.

********

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with a right shoulder injury, and the team said his return was questionable.

Rodgers took a hard hit from pass-rushing Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers landed on his throwing arm as he fell after his second-down throw was dropped by tight end Martellus Bennett midway through the first quarter. Rodgers yelled at Barr as he walked off, but no penalty was called.

Backup Brett Hundley entered the game as Rodgers was examined inside the blue medical tent on the sideline. Rodgers was taken to the locker room on a cart.


   -- Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

