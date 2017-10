MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police in this Madison suburb say 35-year-old Crystal A. Wallace, who's also known as Crystal A. Mathis, has been found safe.

She had left her home on Parmenter Street Saturday morning around 7:30, saying she was going to the store and would come back soon. Family and friends had been worried about her as she hadn't contact them or show up to work as scheduled yesterday.

Middleton police confirmed a little after 1:00 p.m. Sunday that she's been found and is safe.