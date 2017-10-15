Burnett woman, 90, dies in Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM (WKOW ) -- Officials have released the identity of a 90-year-old woman who died in a Beaver Dam traffic accident early Friday morning.

Iva M. Schwoch was from Burnett, Wisconsin.

In a news release Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff's office says she was driving a Buick westbound on County Road B and collided with another car as she entered the intersection on County Road A.

Sean R. Mertz, 43, from Watertown, was driving the other car, which was traveling southbound on County Road A.

Schwoch was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital but died before she could be taken to a hospital in Madison.

Mertz wasn't injured.

Dodge County authorities say they've investigated 17 fatal crashes as of October 15th, compared to 10 at the same time in 2016.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.