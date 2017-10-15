Badgers slide up to No. 5 in national AP poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers slide up to No. 5 in national AP poll

MADISON (AP) -

The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (61)                          7-0      1525      1
  2.  Penn  St.                                  6-0      1432      3
  3.  Georgia                                    7-0      1417      4
  4.  TCU                                          6-0      1322      6
  5.  Wisconsin                                 6-0      1241      7
  6.  Ohio  St.                                   6-1      1184      9
  7.  Clemson                                   6-1      1117      2
  8.  Miami                                        5-0      1109    11
  9.  Oklahoma                                 5-1      1066    12
10.  Oklahoma  St.                           5-1        900    14
11.  Southern  Cal                            6-1        886    13
12.  Washington                               6-1        811      5
13.  Notre  Dame                             5-1        798    16
14.  Virginia  Tech                            5-1        727    15
15.  Washington  St.                        6-1        578      8
16.  NC  State                                  6-1        573    20
16.  South  Florida                           6-0        573    18
18.  Michigan  St.                            5-1        563    21
19.  Michigan                                  5-1        558    17
20.  UCF                                         5-0        387    22
21.  Auburn                                     5-2        303    10
22.  Stanford                                  5-2        274    23
23.  West  Virginia                          4-2        157    NR
24.  LSU                                         5-2        108    NR
25.  Memphis                                 5-1          62    NR
   Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.
 

