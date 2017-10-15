Badgers slide up to No. 5 in national AP poll

The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1525 1

2. Penn St. 6-0 1432 3

3. Georgia 7-0 1417 4

4. TCU 6-0 1322 6

5. Wisconsin 6-0 1241 7

6. Ohio St. 6-1 1184 9

7. Clemson 6-1 1117 2

8. Miami 5-0 1109 11

9. Oklahoma 5-1 1066 12

10. Oklahoma St. 5-1 900 14

11. Southern Cal 6-1 886 13

12. Washington 6-1 811 5

13. Notre Dame 5-1 798 16

14. Virginia Tech 5-1 727 15

15. Washington St. 6-1 578 8

16. NC State 6-1 573 20

16. South Florida 6-0 573 18

18. Michigan St. 5-1 563 21

19. Michigan 5-1 558 17

20. UCF 5-0 387 22

21. Auburn 5-2 303 10

22. Stanford 5-2 274 23

23. West Virginia 4-2 157 NR

24. LSU 5-2 108 NR

25. Memphis 5-1 62 NR

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.

