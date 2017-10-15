Sandwich shop held up on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say no one was hurt Sunday morning in an armed robbery of a Jimmy John's restaurant near East Towne Mall.

Officers responded to the location at 1791 Thierer Road just after 9:00 a.m. after the suspect had entered the shop, showed a black and silver handgun and demanded money.

The suspect, described as a white man in his late 20s who wore a black mask, left with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers searched the area but didn't find him.

Witness told police the robber was about 6'3". He was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and faded blue jeans.