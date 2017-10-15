Third party apps charge for free delivery

'Free Delivery' on the window of Wings Over Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a chilly Sunday afternoon, workers at Wings Over Madison were staying warm as orders for pickup and delivery filed in shortly before the Packers kicked off against the Vikings.

Facebook has made placing orders on third party delivery websites even more accessible. The social media page recently added a 'Start Order' button on restaurants' Facebook pages that directs users to a third party delivery service.

However, these third-party delivery services may be charging you more than necessary.

Wings Over Madison does free deliveries when you place an order through the phone or through their website. However, when you use a third-party service on EatStreet or GrubHub they charge a delivery fee.

"The delivery fee for using EatStreet or GrubHub is a dollar fifty," Amanda Cummings said. "That's how GrubHub and EatStreet make money off of us."

Unlike some restaurants listed on these third-party apps that outsource their delivery drivers, all orders are done at Wings Over Madison by the restaurant's own drivers.

"I think the delivery fee does play a factor in how often [customers] order or they'll choose one place over another," Jimmy Fabian, a Wings Over Madison driver said. "So, the delivery fee definitely impacts me positively here, as opposed to people who work for EatStreet or GrubHub."

Regardless, Cummings said orders from third-party apps make up about half of the total orders at Wings Over Madison.