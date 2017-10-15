Fall travel ideas all over Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that there is a chill in there air, families are looking for fun fall activities. There are a lot of choices in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Tourism.

On Monday, Lisa Marshall, Communications Director for the Department of Tourism stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few ideas.

According to the Department of Tourism fall is their second busiest season after summer and it’s easy to see why fall is a great time to travel in Wisconsin. Not all states have 16 million acres of forest and so many ways to enjoy the season.

Autumn can mean less crowds and spectacular weather and the season is deeply rooted in the state’s agricultural tradition.

Families can spend the day on a farm picking apples, finding pumpkins or getting lost in corn maze. There are also dozens of harvest and fall festivals every weekend throughout the state.

Fall color peaks in the north and works its way south. Fall color spotters monitor the conditions of forests and parks in their regions and then update the report at least once a week. Based on reports from the tourism industry, peak color seems to be a little later this year in certain areas.

