Man unhurt during hold-up in Madison parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a suspect who held up a man at gunpoint early Sunday morning near some apartments on the city's far east side.

The 30-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded cash from him in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive just after 8:00 a.m.

The suspect went through the victim's pockets then took his cellphone and wallet. The victim was not hurt.

He told police the robber ran away and possibly left the area in a purple car. Officers checked the area but couldn't find the suspect.

The suspect is a black man with a thin build, who is about six feet tall and in his mid 20s. He was wearing a black jacket and had a black mask over his face.

Police say their investigation continues.