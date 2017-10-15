Man unhurt during hold-up in Madison parking lot - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man unhurt during hold-up in Madison parking lot

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) --  Madison police are looking for a suspect who held up a man at gunpoint early Sunday morning near some apartments on the city's far east side.  

The 30-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded cash from him in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive just after 8:00 a.m. 

The suspect went through the victim's pockets then took his cellphone and wallet. The victim was not hurt. 

He told police the robber ran away and possibly left the area in a purple car.  Officers checked the area but couldn't find the suspect. 

The suspect is a black man with a thin build, who is about six feet tall and in his mid 20s. He was wearing a black jacket and had a black mask over his face.  

Police say their investigation continues. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.