Centro Hispano reopens with a new look after being remodeled

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of a local nonprofit got emotional Sunday as they got their first look at the inside of their new remodeled building. 

Centro Hispano was treated to a roughly $400,000 renovation, free of charge, by Floor360. 38 interior designers from Madison joined in to help give several rooms a facelift. 

"We came in here and this space did not look good and these interior designers with Floor360 tore out all the flooring, we repainted everything, then each designer took a space and made it super special," said Bob Tobe, president of Floor360.

The crew tore out walls, reconstructed rooms and wowed members of the organization when they saw the place for the first time. 

"We had over 100 Madison businesses contribute to this cause. and we kind of totaled up how much everyone gave to make this possible. It totaled over $600,000," he said. 

It took about two weeks for the team to remodel the 12,000 square feet of space. 

