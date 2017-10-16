Gilda's Club of Madison celebrated 10 years of Gilda's Run Sunda - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gilda's Club of Madison celebrated 10 years of Gilda's Run Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) --  Runners showed up by the thousands in Middleton Sunday to take part in Gilda's Run. The run helps raise money for Gilda's Club an organization helping people deal with the toll for going through a cancer diagnosis.

Organizers, like Linnia Stenz, Gilda's Club's CEO, says it's something most people don't think about.

"When people are dealing with a cancer diagnoses what they don't realize is that if they don't manage those emotions that go along with that diagnoses they face bigger challenges like reoccurrence that go along with it."

This year was especially remarkable as it marked the organization's 10th anniversary of holding the run.


 

