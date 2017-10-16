Trick or Trot fun run is more than just costumes; raises money t - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trick or Trot fun run is more than just costumes; raises money to help empower LGBT youth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds gathered at the Vilas Park Shelter in Madison Sunday for the Trick or Trot fun run.

The event raises money for GSAFE and organization working with LGBT youth, their families, and educators to ensure those kids have a healthy and happy school experience.

Organizers say the run is about having fun and being yourself which is exactly the same message GSAFE aims to uphold.

