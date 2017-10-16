Choir rehearsal in Baltimore school goes viral

BALTIMORE (ABC) -- A Baltimore choir’s performance has gone viral with more than 8 million views on social media.

Last month, choir director Kenyatta Hardison posted a video on Facebook of her students at Cardinal Shehan School singing Andra Day’s song “Rise Up.”

Hardison and the students say they had no idea the song would affect so many people and it shows how powerful music can be.

“The children are speaking, the children are giving the message, they’re leading us,” Hardison said. “This is part of Baltimore, there is hope, kids with compassion, kids who love and spread peace, who believe in one another.”

Since the performance went viral, the choir has received many requests to perform, including for a network in New York.

The video quickly spread around the world and heartwarming messages poured in thanking the students for their uplifting performance.