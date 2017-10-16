Murals add bright new look to Allied Learning Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Allied Learning Center has a bright new look with the addition of a series of new murals.

Chris and Mary Morton, local artists from Verona, volunteered to redesign and paint 23 new murals for the Allied Learning Center.

A Friends of MSCR grant for $4,000 funded the purchase of supplies for the new boards. The current murals are 16 years old and needed a new, fresh design.

Chief Mike Koval, K9 and Madison Police Mounted Horse Units attended the unveiling Friday, Oct. 13 as two of the murals were dedicated to K9 Allied and MPD Horse Scarlett for their ongoing partnership with the MSCR after school and youth summer programs.

MSCR and the Madison Police Department neighborhood officers offer a Police Club called “Creating Leaders Under the Badge." The goal of the club is to build positive relationships, educate youth about police practices and to train youth to be leaders within their own community. This is the second year MSCR has held the program.

According to Laura Harrington, Director of the Allied Learning Center, “The new murals provide the Allied Drive community with bright, colorful designs that capture the values of who we are, what we are doing, where we came from along with our important partnerships.”

The Allied Learning Center serves 78 neighborhood children in its after-school program and 175 in its summer youth program. Youth participate in a variety of enriching activities like reading, arts and enrichment.