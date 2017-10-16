Clean Power Plan repeal debate featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's decision to repeal the EPA's Clean Power Plan was the topic of debate on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Keith Reopelle, director of the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, and MacIver Institute Communications Director Chris Rochester discussed the decision to repeal the Obama-era plan, and what it means for Wisconsin going forward.



League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Executive Director Andrea Kaminski also joined Greg Neumann to discuss her retirement, after 13 years with the organization. She discussed the change in voting rights Wisconsin has seen during her tenure.



This episode of Capital City Sunday originally aired on October 15.