Petition urges Packers to sign QB Colin Kaepernick

GREEN BAY (WISN) — With the news that Aaron Rodgers may be out for the season, names are being tossed around about who should step in.

Coach Mike McCarthy has said he's sticking with backup quarterback Brett Hundley, but the fan base is restless.

Some have started a petition on Change.org calling for the Packers to sign Colin Kaepernick. As of noon Monday., the petition has more than 4,000 signatures.

Kaepernick was born in Milwaukee, but only lived here a short time.

In August, Aaron Rodgers told ESPN Magazine that Kaepernick should be on a NFL roster, and the reason he is not is because of "protests."

Others have have suggested Tony Romo, who was born and raised in Burlington, should come out of retirement and play for the Pack.