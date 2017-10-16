Poll: Will Packers sign another quarterback? - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

  • With Aaron Rodgers injured, do you think the Packers will sign a new quarterback?

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Now that Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be out for the season, the Packers have to decide on who will lead the team.

Fans have called for signing another quarterback, everyone from analyst and retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, a Burlington native, to Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL this year. But the Packers are leaning toward sticking with backup Brett Hundley.

