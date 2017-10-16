Man's skull fractured in downtown Madison during altercation over lost jacket

Some alders in Sun Prairie want to help keep panhandlers safe. An ordinance they say will do just that goes into affect Monday.More >>
Now that Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be out for the season, the Packers have to decide on who will lead the team. What do you think? Answer our poll question.More >>
The 30-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded cash from him in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive just after 8:00 a.m.More >>
Missing 35-year-old Middleton woman found safe Sunday afternoon.More >>
Officials have confirmed: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered a broken collarbone after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Sunday's game.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game Sunday with a broken collarbone during a 23-10 victory by the Vikings.More >>
One person had died after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.More >>
Officials say Iva M. Schwoch was driving westbound on County Road B and collided with another car as she came to the intersection on County Road A.More >>
Normally, ambulances at tailgates mean there's a serious emergency. At Saturday's Badger game against Purdue, ambulances meant serious fun at one tailgate.More >>
Court records show the man accused of killing his wife and blowing up his Madison home to cover up the crime planned to marry a Russian woman. .More >>
A bill designed to lift Wisconsin's 20-year sulfide mining moratorium continues to move through the state legislature, with the Assembly Committee on Labor holding the second and final public hearing on the legislation Friday.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in connection with a disturbance at a food cart Oct. 8 in downtown Madison.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Bellin Health and The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and cancer care.More >>
