Man's skull fractured in downtown Madison during altercation over lost jacket

MADISON (WKOW) – A 21-year-old downtown Madison resident suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed after being knocked out during a disturbance on Langdon St. early Saturday morning.

A friend of the victim, a 22-year-old Madison man, also was punched in the head, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called shortly after 2 a.m., Oct. 14, 2017, and arrived to what police described as a chaotic scene with an estimated 50 people in the roadway.

Witnesses said the two victims were injured by a man who was acting wildly after leaving a jacket in a bar and wanting to know where it might be, according to police.

The man and an accomplice fled before officers were on scene.

