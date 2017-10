MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who injured a woman Monday afternoon.

The woman was removing groceries from her car in the 200 block of N. Paterson St. about 12:45 p.m. when a witness said a silver Toyota sedan backed into her, pinning her between the Toyota and her parked car.

The woman suffered a broken leg, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.