Packers sign QB Callahan to active roster

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

After quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against Minnesota with a broken collarbone, the Packers have signed quarterback Joe Callahan to the active roster the team announced on Monday.

The Packers placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve.

The Packers will host the Saints on Sunday with a noon kick off.

