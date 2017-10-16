Packers sign QB Callahan to active roster

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
