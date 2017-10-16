McCarthy to stick with Hundley for Sunday's game against the Saints

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is committed to Brett Hundley and said during a Monday news conference that the three-year backup will be the starter Sunday.

“I’ve got three years invested in Bret Hundley. I’ve got confidence in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy said. “I feel great about the quarterback room.”

McCarthy had no timeline on a possible return of Aaron Rodger, who broke a collar bone early in Sunday’s game against Minnesota. He did acknowledge that it could be a season-ending injury, however he didn't completely close the door on his return this season.

Rodgers surgery has not been scheduled yet.

McCarthy also expressed frustration at the team’s performance Sunday after Hundley took over. Hundley had one touchdown but three interceptions in the 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

“He needs to turn it up,” McCarty said. “There’s no doubt about it. Everybody needs to turn it up.”

Earlier Monday, the Packers signed quarterback Joe Callahan to the active roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Quinten Rollins on injured reserve, according to General ManagerTed Thompson.

Callahan, a 6-foot-1, 216-pound second-year player, was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College on May 6, 2016.

After being released by the Packers on Oct. 13, 2016, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on the active roster before being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad on Dec. 2, 2016.

He was signed to the active roster by the Packers on Dec. 17, 2016, where he spent the rest of the season. After being released following training camp, he has spent the first six weeks of this season on the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2015, he became the first NCAA Division III quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, earning the Gagliardi Trophy, the highest award in Division III football.