McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers to have surgery on collarbone

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is committed to Brett Hundley and said during a Monday news conference that the three-year backup will be the starter Sunday.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is committed to Brett Hundley and said during a Monday news conference that the three-year backup will be the starter Sunday.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem. .More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem. .More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game Sunday with a broken collarbone during a 23-10 victory by the Vikings.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game Sunday with a broken collarbone during a 23-10 victory by the Vikings.More >>
Officials have confirmed: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered a broken collarbone after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Sunday's game.More >>
Officials have confirmed: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered a broken collarbone after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Sunday's game.More >>
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.More >>
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Bellin Health and The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and cancer care.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Bellin Health and The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and cancer care.More >>
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.More >>
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its stifling defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon and beat Purdue 17-9 on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 18 for 199 yards and a score but threw two interceptions for the Badgers, who held on to beat another division foe and take a commanding lead in the Big Ten West. Defense saved the game for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)....More >>