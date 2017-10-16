Speaker Ryan discusses tax reform, health care in Madison

Some alders in Sun Prairie want to help keep panhandlers safe. An ordinance they say will do just that goes into affect Monday.More >>
Now that Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be out for the season, the Packers have to decide on who will lead the team. What do you think? Answer our poll question.More >>
A 21-year-old downtown Madison resident suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed after being knocked out during a disturbance on Langdon St. early Saturday morning.More >>
The 30-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded cash from him in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive just after 8:00 a.m.More >>
Missing 35-year-old Middleton woman found safe Sunday afternoon.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game Sunday with a broken collarbone during a 23-10 victory by the Vikings.More >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>
One person had died after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.More >>
The 30-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded cash from him in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive just after 8:00 a.m.More >>
Police say no one was hurt Sunday morning in an armed robbery of a Jimmy John's restaurant near East Towne Mall.More >>
Officials say Iva M. Schwoch was driving westbound on County Road B and collided with another car as she came to the intersection on County Road A.More >>
Normally, ambulances at tailgates mean there's a serious emergency. At Saturday's Badger game against Purdue, ambulances meant serious fun at one tailgate.More >>
Court records show the man accused of killing his wife and blowing up his Madison home to cover up the crime planned to marry a Russian woman. .More >>
The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Bellin Health and The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and cancer care.More >>
