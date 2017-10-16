Speaker Ryan discusses tax reform, health care in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan says the biggest obstacle to passing a Republican-authored federal tax overhaul plan is the GOP-controlled Senate because of its narrow majority.



But Ryan said Monday he believes Congress will "nail the landing at the end of the year" and pass the $6 trillion tax overhaul package.



Ryan made his comments at a meeting of the Wisconsin state chamber of commerce.



The Wisconsin Republican says the tax overhaul is "better wired for success" than the failed health care proposal because Republicans in the Senate and House "more or less agree on this on how it should go."



He says, "We spent four months negotiating with the Senate and the White House" and he's "bullish" it will get done this year.



Speaker Ryan also said he does not want to "shovel more money at a failing program" to replace federal subsidies that President Donald Trump is eliminating that help make health insurance more affordable.



Ryan told reporters Monday that he supports the president's decision last week to end the subsidies. In Ryan's home state of Wisconsin the loss of the subsidies is projected to result in premiums increasing 36 percent for the average insurance plan sold through the federal exchange.



Ryan says the answer is to pass comprehensive health care reform, something Republicans in Congress have not been able to do despite promising they would during the 2016 campaign.

Ryan says the subsidies Trump is eliminating were unconstitutional and he's glad Trump is ending them.