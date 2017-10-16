21-year-old man suffers broken skull and brain bleed in Saturday morning assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a suspect they say beat a 21-year-old man and his friend around 2:00 am Saturday morning on Langdon St. because he was upset over misplacing his jacket at a nearby bar.

Witnesses told police the suspect was acting violently, when he hit the victim; breaking his skull, and causing a brain bleed.

The victim's 22-year-old friend was also punched during the assault. Police are now looking for the suspect to took off shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his early 20's, around 5'11", with a muscular build, wearing a brown t-shirt and an Atlanta Falcons hat.

You're asked to call police with any information.