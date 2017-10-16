Tainted gas sold at Wisconsin gas stations

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Minnesota gas distributor is warning people that some gasoline sold over the weekend in Western Wisconsin was contaminated with diesel fuel.

Magellan Midstream Partners, a petroleum products distribution company, reported a malfunction at its Rochester, Minnesota terminal resulted in diesel fuel being added to gasoline. Gasoline loaded into trucks at the Rochester terminal on Friday and Saturday and delivered to area gas stations may have contained diesel.

Inspectors from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are investigating the problem to ensure that any bad fuel has been removed from tanks and the tanks have been cleaned before retailers in the state resume sales.

Wisconsin stations that either received or may have received the bad fuel on Friday and Saturday are:

Kwik Trips in La Crosse: 4828 Mormon Coulee Road 500 Cass St. 3130 State Road 4605 Mormon Coulee Road 1333 Rose St. 921 Losey Blvd. S.

Kwik Trips in Onalaska: 9421 Hwy. 16 1802 County Rd. S 408 Sand Lake Rd. W6782 Abbey Rd. 229 Oak Forest Drive 1276 Crossing Meadows Drive

Kwik Trip in Sparta: 1751 W. Wisconsin St.

Kwik Trip in West Salem: 985 Hwy. 16

Kwik Trip in Alma: 603 N. Main

Dodge County Oil, Dodge, WI

Severson Oil Co., La Crosse, WI

Express Mart, Chippewa Falls, WI

The DATCP says most of the affected stations are near Interstate 90.

Magellan officials do not believe enough diesel was added to the gasoline to cause vehicle engine damage. However, diesel-contaminated gasoline can have effects ranging from engines running poorly until the gas is replaced to damage in the hundreds of dollars.

Consumers who bought gasoline at these outlets and have a problem with their vehicle can contact the gas station where they purchased the fuel directly or call DATCP's Weights and Measures Complaint line, (800) 224-4942.