Madison woman suffers broken leg in Monday afternoon hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman suffered some injuries including a broken leg after being involved in a hit and run crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on the 200 block of N. Paterson Street around 12:45 pm.

The victim was getting groceries out of her car when she was struck by a silver Toyota sedan that was backing up; pinning the victim between her car and the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014