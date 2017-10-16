Madison woman suffers broken leg in Monday afternoon hit-and-run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison woman suffers broken leg in Monday afternoon hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman suffered some injuries including a broken leg after being involved in a hit and run crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on the 200 block of N. Paterson Street around 12:45 pm.

The victim was getting groceries out of her car when she was struck by a silver Toyota sedan that was backing up; pinning the victim between her car and the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.