UPDATE: UWPD say they believe suspect left area; no longer campus threat, MPD investigating

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UWPD say they believe the armed robbery suspect has left the area, and no longer poses a threat on campus. Madison Police are now investigating.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UW Police say the suspect with the gun is described as a man wearing dark skinny jeans, a red hooded shirt, ski mask, scarf, standing about 6' tall.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police at UW-Madison sent out an alert to students Monday night, warning them that a man with a gun was seen near Union South.

According to a UWPD Facebook post, the man was seen near the intersection of University Ave. and Randall Ave. and was going toward Union South after a reported robbery.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. They're telling students to find a safe location.