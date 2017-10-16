Economic impact of Aaron Rodgers' injury

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Businesses in Green Bay are expecting Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone to cut into their bottom lines.

Ticket King says the price for a ticket to the upcoming home game against the Saints has dropped at least 50 percent.

The manager at Ticket King said Monday was busy as many people called in to sell their tickets.

"A lot of people they're just saying they can't make it to the game now, I am sure there's some people that don't want to go to the game because of what happened," Travis Loftus told WBAY.

The owner of the Stadium View Bar and Grille, which is right by Lambeau Field, says he expects sales to drop starting now, especially during away games.

He thinks they could go down by 20 percent.