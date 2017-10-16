"Swish Upon A Cure" nets thousands for cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.

They took part in "Swish Upon A Cure."

Men's head basketball coach Greg Gard donated $1 for every student who came, $5 for every free throw they made and $500 for every half court shot that went in.

Gard said it's a meaningful event for him, since his dad died of brain cancer about two years ago.

we wanted to find a way to use our journey, our voices, our resources and now our platform to be able to help other people. and obviously cancer patient care, cancer research, specifically here in the state of Wisconsin was at the top of the list," said Gard.

In the end, Gard donated more than $20,000.

The money goes to "Garding Against Cancer," coach Gard's charity that helps raise money and awareness for cancer research.