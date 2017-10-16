How to cope with Aaron Rodgers being out for the rest of season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broke collarbone, but no date has been set for the procedure, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.

The franchise quarterback's absence has already affected the team's performance, something Packers fans are painfully aware of, and now they're left to cope with the loss.

"I definitely went through some strong emotions as the event was happening," said Trey Mireles, a fan of the green and gold and also a psychology instructor at Madison Area Technical College.

He says many die hard fans are so emotionally invested, it could really take a toll on some.

"When they're experiencing that, it's almost like they feel it themselves. There's a big sense of identity tied into the Packers, especially being from Wisconsin. There's so much of that identity that's tied into that. It's a tough process -- that they're grieving that loss," said Mireles.

Some fans may be so hurt that they may be forced to process through the five stages of grief.

"The first one's denial. Then, there's anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance finally," he added.

It may sound silly to some, but for others, the sport, the team and the players mean so much. Some may be forced to find other distractions to help them feel better.

"It's probably going to be a case by case situation. I think those who have a support system and who have fans and friends around them -- it's going to be easier, they're going to be able to connect," said Mireles.