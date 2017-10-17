New homeless day resource center opens in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The day resource center to help the homeless is now open in Madison.

The Beacon, located on East Washington Avenue, is advancing the community's goal of helping those who struggle with homelessness get into housing.

The facility includes separate family areas, private offices and meeting rooms. This will allow providers to meet confidentially with individuals and families and connect them with much needed services.

In the center's first few months, guests will have access to housing assessment and housing search assistance. They can also use shower and laundry services -- have meals, snacks and coffee -- as well as access to a mail center and computer lab.

"It's been a very steady stream of people," said Jackson Fonder, President and CEO of Catholic Charities Madison, which operates The Beacon. "They're very appreciative. It's very peaceful here. Lots of smiles. Lots of happy faces."

Fonder estimated in the first six hours The Beacon was open they provided 35 showers, did 20 or so loads of laundry and fed lunch to about 100 people.

The facility is housed in what used to be the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce building. Advocates say the location s crucial. It's close to downtown, on a bus line and near bike paths, providing accessibility for a homeless population needing to turn daytime hours into something productive.